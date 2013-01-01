HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL ATTRACTIONS
"It's Halloween, Everyone's entitled to one good scare"
- Inside Haunts -
LABYRINTH OF HORROR
THIS IS A HAUNT MADE TO CHILL YOU TO THE BONES. NO CHEAP THRILLS, IT'S DARK AND SOMETIMES A LITTLE TOO QUIET.
1, 2, FREDDY'S COMING FOR YOU
BLAME IT ON THEIR PAST, BUT THE CREATURES IN THIS HAUNT ARE BACK WITH ONE GOAL, TO FIND YOU!
TORTURE CHAMBER $3
THE TRUTH OF A DARKER TIME
SET UP AS A MUSEUM, GUESTS MAY STROLL THROUGH THE DISPLAYS OF JUSTICE FROM A DARKER AGE.
HALLOWEENLAND $5
OPEN 6-9PM FESTIVE FUN FOR 8 &UNDER
ADULTS WILL NOT NEED TO PURCHASE A TICKET ONLY THE KIDDOS! THIS IS A CARNIVAL AREA WITH A FUN FALL THEME AND PLENTY OF PHOTO OPS.
HALLOWEEN TRAIN $5
- Outside Haunts -
TAKE A WALK IN THE WOODS
A SPOOKY ADVENTURE FOR ALL
NO WAY OUT?
CHESSBOARD STAGE
$10 ADULTS $7 KIDS
30 MINUTE SHOWS EVERY HALF HOUR STARTING AT 6:30PM. STAGESHOWS INCLUDE THE JESTER REJECTS, THE ESCAPOLOGIST AND MIRAGE DANCE COMPANY. FUN FOR ALL AGES!
ENCHANTED BOARDWALK $3
MAGICAL WOODLANDS
DARK TOWER ZOMBIE HUNT $15
YOUR MISSION: CLEAR THE AREA OF THE INFECTED. YOU HAVE LIMITED AMMO, SO WORK TOGETHER TO COMPLETE THE CHALLENGE!
VIP Upgrades will be available at the Information Tent (located in front of the Ticket Booth).
Ticket Booth: You may purchase Fright Combos and Fun Packs online or at the Ticket Booth.
Online Combos: When you arrive, if you would like to upgrade to VIP, visit the Info Tent and ask to upgrade.
Why do we not sell VIP Packs online? We do not want to sell them online for the simple reason that if it is not busy, you won't need it.
Planning a trip to Castleton?
The Castle's Halloween Festival is your one stop shop for all things fall festivities and Halloween thrills. Within the 14 acre Castleton village, guests will find over 30 merchants, a collection of crafty creations, home decor and eccentric gifts. We're also an ideal destination to outfit your Halloween Costumes! Around each corner you will find culinary wizards who brew up delicious drinks, dinner and dessert options. Our goal is to offer you and your group a truly unique experience, no matter the age or level of imagination!
We offer complimentary parking as well as gate admission. There are over 11 different haunt attractions, which guests may purchase tickets for. You can save time by purchasing tickets online, but if you are not sure as to which events you would like to attend, the characters at the Information Booth are happy to advise!
The Village Area
Each evening at 6pm, Castleton's Dancers gather in the village square to kick off the evening celebrations! Join in or you may watch from the comfort of the Crown Inn Pub; this is a festive event for everyone! You may also catch a glimpse of the Zombie Hunters as they bring in "Walkers" to release into the Dark Tower. Around this area, you will see pony rides, the Castle's Train, many inflatables and some of our favorite food options!
Fireside Tales
Near the Castle's Clocktower, you will find another popular section of the village, the storytelling bonfire! This may look familiar to you as it serves as our Renaissance Faire Maypole each spring. Guests will gather around and enjoy tales of adventure and festive times. This area of the village is also the home of some of our newest Merchants as well as the Castle's Ultimate Maze. If you're thirsty, we suggest visiting the Bombshell's Bunker Pub. These entertaining pub wenches also serve HOT drinks. If its chilly out... this will hold you over during the Haunted Hayride!
The Celtic Hinge
This is the gateway to the scarier side of Castleton's Haunted Village. As you leave the familiar lights of the firepit and the Ultimate Maze, the streets wind down through the Celtic Hinge. This area holds familiar games as well as our beloved Chessboard Stage. Shows rotate every 30 mins and provide entertainment from the comfort of your own seat. For 2018, we are proud to introduce the newest member of the Hinge, Pecan Creek Winery!
